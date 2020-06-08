Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.82% of Glacier Bancorp worth $25,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,404,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $227,153. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.