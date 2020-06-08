Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.82% of Glacier Bancorp worth $25,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,404,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $227,153. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

