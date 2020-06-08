Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

NYSE:OXY opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.