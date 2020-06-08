Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 143,594 Shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 143,594 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 3.39% of RigNet worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNET. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RigNet by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RigNet by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RigNet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RigNet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RigNet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 537,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Securities lowered shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:RNET opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. RigNet Inc has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 100.04% and a negative net margin of 13.83%.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

