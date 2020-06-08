Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 950.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

