Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 7,600 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,917,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,420 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,565 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNQ opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

