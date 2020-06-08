Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,802 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

