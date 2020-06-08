Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.37 Million Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 822.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of Luminex worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Luminex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Luminex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -202.72 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $40.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

