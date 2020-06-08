Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $146.10 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

