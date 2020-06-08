Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc.
58.com Inc Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
58.com Inc Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.96 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.96 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 895,843 Shares of Livent Corporation
Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 895,843 Shares of Livent Corporation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report