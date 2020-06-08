Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares in the company, valued at $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

