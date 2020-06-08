Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Insider Frederick Alan Moss Sells 5,000 Shares

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) insider Frederick Alan Moss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$359,450.

Frederick Alan Moss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Frederick Alan Moss sold 5,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$20,350.00.

TSE ACD opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Accord Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

