ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Receives $66.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ITT by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.