Analysts Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Target Price at GBX 1,136.67

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,136.67 ($14.95).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JDW. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, insider John Hutson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £90,840 ($119,494.87).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 1,198.90 ($15.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 949.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,281.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

