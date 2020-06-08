Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells C$17,700.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,059.48.

Mary Vincelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of IVN opened at C$3.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.67, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,610.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

