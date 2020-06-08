Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Target Price at GBX 55.20

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.89 ($0.75).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 38.53 ($0.51) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 251.31 ($3.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.25.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £12,404.86 ($16,317.89).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.