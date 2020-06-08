Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 9,416 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,039,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,165 shares of company stock worth $406,386. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $29.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

