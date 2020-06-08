Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Sells C$156,997.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 259,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$156,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$317,625.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 1st, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 1,250,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$762,500.00.

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

