Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $849.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,086 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after buying an additional 559,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 795,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

