Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$353,717.

Mary Vincelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

On Thursday, June 4th, Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$3.61 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,610.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 23.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.