Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,362,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000.

PODD opened at $179.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.15 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $109.39 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

