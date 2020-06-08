Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault Sells 1,250,000 Shares

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$488,000.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 259,500 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$156,997.50.

CVE:ATE opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $162.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

