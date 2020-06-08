Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault Sells 1,250,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$488,000.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 259,500 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$156,997.50.

CVE:ATE opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $162.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc.
58.com Inc Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
58.com Inc Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in IDACORP Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.96 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.96 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 895,843 Shares of Livent Corporation
Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 895,843 Shares of Livent Corporation


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report