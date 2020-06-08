Insider Selling: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells $16,600.00 in Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Milbrey Rennie Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $17,580.00.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $415.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

