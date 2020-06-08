Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $226.15 on Monday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average is $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.