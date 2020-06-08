Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

Shares of ATO opened at $104.53 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

