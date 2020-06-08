Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Purchases $27,330.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ORI stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,968,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

