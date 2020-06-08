Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 800 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

