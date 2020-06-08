Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director John William Elick Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director John William Elick purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, with a total value of C$49,209.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,133.94.

John William Elick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, John William Elick sold 750 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$6,307.50.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$13.75 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

