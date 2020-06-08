BMO Capital Markets Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $40.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REPL. Barclays boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Replimune Group stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $849.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.33. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

