Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

