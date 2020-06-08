Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 400 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP opened at $166.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day moving average is $178.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

