Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after purchasing an additional 792,092 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,218,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,866,000 after purchasing an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

