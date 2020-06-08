Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.