Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $95.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

