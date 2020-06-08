Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $374,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNK. State Street Corp raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $570.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TNK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

