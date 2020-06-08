Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,413,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,150 shares of company stock valued at $702,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.