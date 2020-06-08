Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.49 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $2,045,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $2,331,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

