Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $364,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rambus by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Rambus by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,195 shares of company stock worth $264,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $15.84 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

