Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $367,000 Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

