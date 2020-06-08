GameStop (NYSE:GME) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.41.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

