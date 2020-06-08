Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,670,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PetIQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 220,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.