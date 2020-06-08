Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 787,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,670,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PetIQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 358,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 220,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,745 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,745 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $362,000 in Northwest Pipe
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $362,000 in Northwest Pipe
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Home Bancshares Inc
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Home Bancshares Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 400 Shares of Credicorp Ltd.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 400 Shares of Credicorp Ltd.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co.
Canada Goose Given New $42.00 Price Target at CIBC
Canada Goose Given New $42.00 Price Target at CIBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report