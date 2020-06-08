Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of LKQ worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

LKQ stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

