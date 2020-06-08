Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL opened at $34.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.