Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $372,000 in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $21.10 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,745 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,745 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $362,000 in Northwest Pipe
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $362,000 in Northwest Pipe
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Home Bancshares Inc
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Home Bancshares Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 400 Shares of Credicorp Ltd.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 400 Shares of Credicorp Ltd.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co.
Canada Goose Given New $42.00 Price Target at CIBC
Canada Goose Given New $42.00 Price Target at CIBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report