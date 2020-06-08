Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $57,453,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 44.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 135,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Autoliv stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. Autoliv Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

