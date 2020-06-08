Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,791 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $52.83 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti cut their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

