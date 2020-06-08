Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $367,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 300.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $33.89 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 7,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $228,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,201 shares of company stock worth $1,338,191. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.