Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Evolent Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Evolent Health Inc has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $529.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

