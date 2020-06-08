Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation Inc. is in process control which include 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Onto Innovation Inc., formerly known as Nanometrics Incorporated, is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Nanometrics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -206.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $139.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Nanometrics’s revenue was up 129.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nanometrics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nanometrics by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nanometrics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

