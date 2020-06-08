National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

