Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target at $105.13

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $189,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,578 shares of company stock worth $4,938,597. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

