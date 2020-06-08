Brokerages Set Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $235.64

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.64.
BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day moving average is $204.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.12 and a beta of 0.73.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
